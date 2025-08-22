Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS Position Trimmed by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,499 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 29,946 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $8,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at $41,155,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 590,389 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $105,928,000 after acquiring an additional 219,942 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,151.1% during the fourth quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 152,454 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,353,000 after acquiring an additional 140,268 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 16,935.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 138,670 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,056,000 after acquiring an additional 137,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth about $25,555,000. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

UHS stock opened at $184.0880 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.65. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.33 and a fifty-two week high of $243.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $5.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.31 earnings per share. Universal Health Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.000-21.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UHS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $243.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.15.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

