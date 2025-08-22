Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. This is a 7.1% increase from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Unity Bancorp has a payout ratio of 10.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Unity Bancorp to earn $5.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.3%.

Unity Bancorp Stock Down 0.2%

UNTY stock opened at $48.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Unity Bancorp has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $54.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Unity Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UNTY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 28.72%.The company had revenue of $34.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Unity Bancorp will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UNTY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Unity Bancorp from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile



Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

