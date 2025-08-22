United Asset Strategies Inc. Takes Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 76,432.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 778,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $451,418,000 after purchasing an additional 777,316 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 33.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,034,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,180,104,000 after purchasing an additional 506,430 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 18,567.3% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 200,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,628,000 after purchasing an additional 199,413 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,547,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 337,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $199,449,000 after purchasing an additional 185,002 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $820.74 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $438.86 and a 52 week high of $959.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $753.40 and its 200 day moving average is $668.61. The company has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.09. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 73.17% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $664.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 16.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MPWR. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $880.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $940.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $838.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,400. The trade was a 6.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 46,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,204,250. The trade was a 11.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,599 shares of company stock valued at $38,455,220. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

