UBS Group Cuts Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN) Price Target to $34.00

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FUN. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Guggenheim set a $43.00 price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.07.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of FUN stock opened at $25.5760 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.34. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $21.44 and a twelve month high of $49.77.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $930.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.82 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 14.92%.Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 259.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1,179.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 96.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 26.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.