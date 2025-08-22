Troy Rudd Sells 53,097 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Stock

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) CEO Troy Rudd sold 53,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $6,348,277.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

AECOM Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $121.5450 on Friday. AECOM has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $122.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.09. AECOM had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.82%.The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. AECOM has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of AECOM

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. AECOM’s payout ratio is presently 22.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 189.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in AECOM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in AECOM by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in AECOM by 212.9% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AECOM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective (up from $122.00) on shares of AECOM in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on AECOM from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on AECOM from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on AECOM from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.44.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Featured Articles

