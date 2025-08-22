Tradition Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Iamgold Corporation $IAG

Tradition Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Iamgold Corporation (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Iamgold were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iamgold during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iamgold during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iamgold during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Iamgold during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Iamgold by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 18,986 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Iamgold from $7.50 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Zacks Research cut shares of Iamgold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Iamgold to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iamgold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.53.

IAG opened at $8.4650 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.47. Iamgold Corporation has a 1 year low of $4.44 and a 1 year high of $8.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Iamgold had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 40.61%.The company had revenue of $587.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iamgold Corporation will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

