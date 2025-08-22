Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $260,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vertex Planning Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 222,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,414,000 after purchasing an additional 24,135 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO stock opened at $285.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $282.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.23. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $289.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

