Tradition Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,142 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.2% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 25,320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 132.2% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 416,885 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,892,000 after buying an additional 237,371 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $7,561,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.8% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,366 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 22.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,414,472 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,904,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX opened at $88.56 on Friday. Starbucks Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $75.50 and a fifty-two week high of $117.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.59 and its 200 day moving average is $93.70.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.14). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 7.18%.The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

