Tradition Wealth Management LLC Acquires 790 Shares of TPG Inc. $TPG

Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TPG were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of TPG by 132.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of TPG by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of TPG by 12,263.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of TPG by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $101,150.72. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,570.24. This represents a 9.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on TPG. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of TPG from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of TPG from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of TPG from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of TPG to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of TPG in a report on Friday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.57.

TPG Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of TPG stock opened at $60.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.12 and its 200-day moving average is $52.15. The stock has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.26, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.56. TPG Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.52 and a 52-week high of $72.98.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. TPG had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The company had revenue of $495.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. TPG’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TPG Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

TPG Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,242.11%.

About TPG

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

