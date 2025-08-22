Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Raises Stock Position in Enbridge Inc $ENB

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,414,282 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 191,609 shares during the period. Enbridge makes up about 3.4% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 0.29% of Enbridge worth $284,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in Enbridge by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 34,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 1.1% during the first quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 4.8% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Hardin Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 2.7% during the first quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Price Performance

Enbridge stock opened at $47.9350 on Friday. Enbridge Inc has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $48.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.6839 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 134.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on ENB

About Enbridge

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.