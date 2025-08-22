Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 2,783,770 Venture Global, Inc. $VG

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,783,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,673,000. Venture Global accounts for 0.3% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Venture Global in the first quarter worth $3,547,294,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Venture Global in the first quarter worth $125,788,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Venture Global in the first quarter worth $37,798,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Venture Global in the first quarter worth $18,551,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venture Global in the first quarter worth $14,285,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Venture Global from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Venture Global in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Venture Global from $12.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Venture Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Venture Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

NYSE:VG opened at $12.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Venture Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $25.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a $0.0165 dividend. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th.

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

