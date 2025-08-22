Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. $VST

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lowered its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,050 shares during the quarter. Vistra comprises approximately 0.6% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $48,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vistra by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC raised its position in Vistra by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Vistra by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vistra by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE:VST opened at $190.1080 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $72.90 and a 52 week high of $216.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.90 and a 200 day moving average of $158.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.62). Vistra had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 108.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.35%.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In other Vistra news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.44, for a total transaction of $5,650,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 88,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,218,505.12. This represents a 28.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Sult sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.67, for a total transaction of $4,291,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 75,946 shares in the company, valued at $13,037,649.82. The trade was a 24.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,579,650 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $191.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $145.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vistra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.93.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

