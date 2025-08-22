Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Acquires 9,422 Shares of South Bow Corporation $SOBO

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of South Bow Corporation (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,205,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,422 shares during the period. South Bow accounts for 0.4% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 0.58% of South Bow worth $30,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of South Bow by 0.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 112,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of South Bow during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of South Bow during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of South Bow by 15.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in South Bow in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Get South Bow alerts:

South Bow Price Performance

Shares of South Bow stock opened at $27.3150 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76. South Bow Corporation has a 1-year low of $21.12 and a 1-year high of $28.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.79.

South Bow Dividend Announcement

South Bow ( NYSE:SOBO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that South Bow Corporation will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. South Bow’s dividend payout ratio is 108.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on SOBO. CIBC increased their price target on shares of South Bow from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of South Bow from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of South Bow in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of South Bow in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, South Bow currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on South Bow

South Bow Company Profile

(Free Report)

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for South Bow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Bow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.