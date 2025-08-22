The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Receives $284.88 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $284.0588.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Progressive from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Progressive from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Evercore ISI cut Progressive from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Progressive from $290.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th.

Insider Activity at Progressive

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progressive

In other news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total transaction of $2,223,719.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 32,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,061,917.04. This represents a 21.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 8,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.18, for a total value of $2,017,201.34. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 39,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,767,027.20. This trade represents a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 108,556 shares of company stock valued at $27,306,166. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 210.0% in the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE:PGR opened at $248.9740 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Progressive has a one year low of $228.54 and a one year high of $292.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.31. The stock has a market cap of $145.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.33.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.45. Progressive had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.66%.The firm had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Progressive will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.25%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

