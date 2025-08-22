The Kroger Co. $KR Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 43.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,238 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFC Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. IFC Advisors LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.6% in the first quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 46.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.8% in the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $71.5120 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.59. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $50.69 and a one year high of $74.90.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $45.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.35 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 1.89%.Kroger’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.600-4.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 34,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total value of $2,437,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 184,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,127,098.68. This represents a 15.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gabriel Arreaga sold 37,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $2,749,822.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 75,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,791.92. This represents a 33.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,948 shares of company stock valued at $14,422,926 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

