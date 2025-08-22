The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL Shares Acquired by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 79.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 21.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,681,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,537 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 34.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,511,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,508 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at $35,607,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,608,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,538,000 after purchasing an additional 385,677 shares during the period. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at $25,216,000. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Estee Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.80.

Estee Lauder Companies Stock Up 1.3%

EL opened at $87.6870 on Friday. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.37 and a fifty-two week high of $103.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.93, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Estee Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently -57.85%.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

