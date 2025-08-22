TFB Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF $IWO

TFB Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bearing Point Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $297.12 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $219.19 and a 12 month high of $317.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $289.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.13. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

