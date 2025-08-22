TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Director Sells $39,744.00 in Stock

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) Director Amanda Fabiano sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $39,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 40,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,244.16. This represents a 10.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TeraWulf Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of WULF opened at $9.19 on Friday. TeraWulf Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $10.71. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.26 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.12.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 91.42% and a negative return on equity of 54.98%. The firm had revenue of $47.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TeraWulf by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,880,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,193,000 after acquiring an additional 534,315 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in TeraWulf by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,392,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617,617 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TeraWulf by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 12,733,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,070,000 after acquiring an additional 412,877 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in TeraWulf by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,369,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,387,000 after acquiring an additional 955,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in TeraWulf during the 4th quarter worth about $24,371,000. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on WULF. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of TeraWulf from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of TeraWulf from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Northland Securities set a $12.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of TeraWulf from $7.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of TeraWulf from $6.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.72.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

