TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Upgraded by Zacks Research to Strong-Buy Rating

Zacks Research upgraded shares of TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TASK. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of TaskUs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 12th. William Blair downgraded shares of TaskUs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Baird R W downgraded shares of TaskUs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $20.00 to $16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

Get TaskUs alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TaskUs

TaskUs Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TaskUs

Shares of TASK stock opened at $17.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.43. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 2.16. TaskUs has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $19.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TaskUs in the second quarter valued at $475,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its stake in shares of TaskUs by 42.2% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 5,471 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the second quarter worth about $1,341,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TaskUs by 7.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the second quarter worth about $5,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.