Tapestry, Inc. $TPR Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,802,146 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 12,935 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $197,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 519 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 715 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,018 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 963 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 361 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tapestry from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Tapestry from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Tapestry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Tapestry from $92.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.47.

Tapestry Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $98.3650 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $114.05. The firm has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 156.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Tapestry had a return on equity of 68.02% and a net margin of 2.61%.The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.300-5.450 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 253.97%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

