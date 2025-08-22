T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in National Bank Holdings Corporation $NBHC

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,272,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,857 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. owned 5.97% of National Bank worth $86,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NBHC. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,123,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Bank by 30.1% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,450,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,500,000 after buying an additional 335,741 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of National Bank by 40.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 567,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,702,000 after buying an additional 163,895 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Bank by 2.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,851,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,138,000 after buying an additional 72,805 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its stake in shares of National Bank by 1,207.4% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 70,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after buying an additional 64,716 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Bank Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE NBHC opened at $37.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. National Bank Holdings Corporation has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $51.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.08 and its 200 day moving average is $38.21.

National Bank Cuts Dividend

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. National Bank had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 20.02%.The business had revenue of $104.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Corporation will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $-0.30 dividend. This represents a ($1.20) annualized dividend and a yield of -3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. National Bank’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NBHC. Hovde Group boosted their target price on National Bank from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on National Bank from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded National Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

