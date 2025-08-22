T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in SPX Technologies, Inc. $SPXC

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 44.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 661,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533,695 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $85,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 799,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,920,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 723,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,321,000 after buying an additional 26,995 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 705,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,714,000 after buying an additional 11,771 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $88,852,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 635,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,886,000 after buying an additional 10,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Rick D. Puckett sold 6,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total value of $1,043,987.23. Following the sale, the director owned 33,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,167,147.70. The trade was a 16.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPXC shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of SPX Technologies from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of SPX Technologies from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.20.

SPX Technologies Trading Up 0.1%

SPX Technologies stock opened at $186.4150 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.89, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.28. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $209.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.33.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.20. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $552.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. SPX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. SPX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

