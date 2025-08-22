T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Purchases 19,697 Shares of Preferred Bank $PFBC

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,148,984 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 19,697 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Preferred Bank worth $96,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.1% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.5% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 10.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFBC. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.67.

Shares of PFBC stock opened at $90.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.01 and a 200 day moving average of $86.05. Preferred Bank has a 52 week low of $71.90 and a 52 week high of $99.78.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $69.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.96 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 25.04%. As a group, research analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.71%.

Preferred Bank declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

