T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Immunovant, Inc. $IMVT

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,894,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 777,590 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. owned about 3.47% of Immunovant worth $100,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Immunovant during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Immunovant by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMVT opened at $14.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.75. Immunovant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $34.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.66.

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Immunovant from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Immunovant from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Immunovant from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Immunovant to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

In other Immunovant news, insider Michael Geffner sold 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $43,287.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 221,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,026,123.75. This represents a 1.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Jay S. Stout sold 2,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $50,910.75. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 204,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,719,279.85. This trade represents a 1.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,869 shares of company stock valued at $140,384 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

