T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Has $93.46 Million Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 61.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,157,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,844,743 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $93,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $73.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.30. The company has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.65 and a 12 month high of $94.80.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 11.22%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.430-4.630 EPS. Research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.87%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Stories

