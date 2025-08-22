T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Acquires 41,407 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. $RUSHA

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,218,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,407 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $118,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 73.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 882,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,156,000 after purchasing an additional 373,531 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $10,628,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $9,667,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,384,000 after purchasing an additional 160,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 423.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 132,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,064,000 after purchasing an additional 106,991 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rush Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of RUSHA stock opened at $56.24 on Friday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $65.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Rush Enterprises Increases Dividend

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 3.73%.The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. On average, analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RUSHA has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen cut Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rush Enterprises

In related news, Director Michael Mcroberts sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $327,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,771 shares in the company, valued at $861,727.44. This represents a 27.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jason Wilder sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $276,639.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 79,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,426,890.60. This trade represents a 5.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

