T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Shares Acquired by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2,421.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 608,357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 584,228 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $162,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $2,539,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 257.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 656,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $144,987,000 after buying an additional 473,212 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in T-Mobile US by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 93,239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,581,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.87, for a total transaction of $18,149,320.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 635,992,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,275,335,632.68. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.12, for a total value of $627,800.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 158,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,853,497.36. This trade represents a 1.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,139,050 shares of company stock valued at $504,895,827 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $258.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $237.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.87. The company has a market cap of $290.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.61 and a 1 year high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 14.53%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on TMUS. Tigress Financial increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen cut T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Redburn Atlantic raised T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.