Suzan Kereere Sells 4,162 Shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $288,801.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,235.37. This represents a 7.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Suzan Kereere also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PayPal alerts:

On Friday, June 6th, Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of PayPal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $304,824.88.

PayPal Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of PYPL opened at $67.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.85 and a 12-month high of $93.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.49%.The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth about $27,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 100.4% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87,524 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on PayPal from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler set a $74.00 price objective on PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $75.00 price objective on PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on PYPL

About PayPal

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.