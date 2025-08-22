Sutter Gold Mining (CVE:SGM) Upgraded by Cormark to Moderate Buy Rating

Cormark upgraded shares of Sutter Gold Mining (CVE:SGM – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.
Sutter Gold Mining Price Performance
Shares of CVE SGM opened at C$0.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.25 million and a P/E ratio of -0.22. Sutter Gold Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.01 and a 1-year high of C$0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.01.
About Sutter Gold Mining
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sutter Gold Mining
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Intel’s New Buyers Mean Good News for Taiwan Semiconductor Stock
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Shopify’s Risk-Reward Profile Is Suddenly Red Hot
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 3 Robotics Stocks at the Heart of the Robotics Revolution
Receive News & Ratings for Sutter Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutter Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.