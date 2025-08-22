Sutter Gold Mining (CVE:SGM) Upgraded by Cormark to Moderate Buy Rating

Cormark upgraded shares of Sutter Gold Mining (CVE:SGM – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Shares of CVE SGM opened at C$0.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.25 million and a P/E ratio of -0.22. Sutter Gold Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.01 and a 1-year high of C$0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.01.

Sutter Gold Mining Inc, a resource company, explores for, develops, and produces mineral properties in the United States and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its primary asset is the Lincoln Mine project that covers 711 acre block of surface and mineral rights located to the southeast of Sacramento, California.

