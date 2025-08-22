Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.3750.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNCY. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Tuesday, August 5th.

In related news, VP John Gyurci sold 3,150 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $36,193.50. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 26,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,141.78. This trade represents a 10.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 9,372 shares of company stock valued at $110,365 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sun Country Airlines by 2.8% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 62,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCY opened at $11.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $619.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63. Sun Country Airlines has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $18.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.40.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $263.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.04 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 5.35%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Sun Country Airlines has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

