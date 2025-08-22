Summit Financial LLC Raises Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Summit Financial LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $946,978,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 19,106.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,588,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564,723 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,514,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,391 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,174,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,268,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $221,297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $148.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.62. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $179.73.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 103.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Dbs Bank cut PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.