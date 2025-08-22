Strategic Minerals (LON:SML) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Strategic Minerals Plc (LON:SML – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.28 ($0.00). Strategic Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.28 ($0.00), with a volume of 12,991,688 shares changing hands.

Strategic Minerals Stock Down 2.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of £7.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Strategic Minerals Company Profile

Strategic Minerals (AIM: SML; USOTC: SMCDY) is a producing minerals company, actively developing strategic projects in the UK, United States and Australia.

In 2012, the company commenced production at its first magnetite operation, the Cobre stockpile in New Mexico, USA. Currently, the company’s main countries of operation are the UK and USA.

In March 2018, the Company completed the acquisition of the Leigh Creek Copper Mine situated in the copper rich belt of South Australia.

