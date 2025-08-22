Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Siga Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Siga Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,200 call options on the company. Thisrepresentsanincreaseof1,438% compared to the typical volume of 78 call options.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Siga Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGA opened at $8.75 on Friday. Siga Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.59 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.30.

Siga Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $81.12 million during the quarter. Siga Technologies had a net margin of 45.73% and a return on equity of 40.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that Siga Technologies will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Siga Technologies by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Siga Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Siga Technologies by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Siga Technologies by 6,344.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Siga Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

