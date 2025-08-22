STERIS plc $STE Stake Increased by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 4,733.3% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the first quarter worth $37,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the first quarter worth $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 503.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the first quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. JMP Securities raised their target price on STERIS from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on STERIS from $277.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.50.

STE stock opened at $247.2310 on Friday. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $200.98 and a twelve month high of $252.79. The company has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.02. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 11.61%.The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.92%.

In other STERIS news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 4,110 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.96, for a total transaction of $994,455.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,410,467.56. The trade was a 15.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 3,495 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.56, for a total value of $844,252.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 705 shares in the company, valued at $170,299.80. The trade was a 83.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,131 shares of company stock valued at $8,023,737 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

