State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 8,452 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. $EXLS

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,452 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in ExlService were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EXLS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ExlService from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $43.65 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.16 and a fifty-two week high of $52.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.75.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. ExlService had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $514.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. ExlService has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.860-1.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

