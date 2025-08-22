State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,480 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. $LNTH

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,198,689 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $554,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,118 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,316,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $475,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361,000 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 2.2% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,589,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $155,101,000 after purchasing an additional 34,052 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,509,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,025,000 after purchasing an additional 435,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,378,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $134,534,000 after purchasing an additional 31,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Stock Up 5.4%

Lantheus stock opened at $59.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.14. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.25 and a 12 month high of $118.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $378.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.69 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LNTH. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Lantheus from $112.00 to $73.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Lantheus from $122.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $63.00 price target on Lantheus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 26,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.83, for a total value of $2,002,650.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 318,650 shares in the company, valued at $24,481,879.50. The trade was a 7.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajiv A. Patel sold 3,365,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $188,944,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,477,227 shares in the company, valued at $195,246,296.05. This represents a 49.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,838,066 shares of company stock worth $384,430,031 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Featured Articles

