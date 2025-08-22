State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,346 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Medpace by 47.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in Medpace by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Medpace in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Medpace by 24.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Stock Performance

Medpace stock opened at $453.34 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.05 and a fifty-two week high of $501.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.10. Medpace had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 67.66%. The business had revenue of $603.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Medpace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.760-14.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $328.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $298.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Medpace from $313.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $406.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 48,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.69, for a total transaction of $21,901,093.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 962,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,803,569.35. The trade was a 4.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 10,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,654,350. This trade represents a 22.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,450 shares of company stock valued at $51,791,251 in the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Further Reading

