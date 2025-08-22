State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Holdings in ATI Inc. $ATI

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in ATI were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ATI by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ATI by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ATI by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of ATI by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ATI by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 51,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period.

In other ATI news, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $3,733,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 306,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,886,127.08. This trade represents a 14.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Morehouse sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $598,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 44,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,544.37. This trade represents a 15.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,900 shares of company stock valued at $12,610,399 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $71.9070 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. ATI Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $96.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.20.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. ATI had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. ATI’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. ATI has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.07 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.690-0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATI. Citigroup upgraded shares of ATI to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. BTIG Research set a $120.00 target price on shares of ATI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of ATI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of ATI from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of ATI from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.29.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

