Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,456,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,471 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.12% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $1,418,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,138.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 830.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of SWK opened at $73.1290 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.91 and a 52-week high of $110.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 3.15%.The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.550-4.750 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 104.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SWK shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

