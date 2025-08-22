SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF $SRLN Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 78.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,720,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,194,900 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $111,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 304.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.45 and a 200 day moving average of $41.20. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $39.08 and a 12 month high of $42.09.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

