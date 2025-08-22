SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI Shares Sold by Hobbs Group Advisors LLC

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 68.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,661 shares during the quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2,200.0% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 127.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $234,091.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 234,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,192,184.86. The trade was a 4.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 87,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $1,253,944.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 289,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,162,422.62. This represents a 23.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,239 shares of company stock valued at $4,123,194 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SOFI shares. Cowen started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial set a $23.00 price target on SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded SoFi Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.35.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

SOFI opened at $23.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.60, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.93. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $25.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.47.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $519.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.94 million. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 18.38%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.310-0.310 EPS. Analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Featured Stories

