Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN) Stock Price Down 20% – Here’s What Happened

Snipp Interactive Inc. (CVE:SPN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 20% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06. 1,608,724 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 662% from the average session volume of 211,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Snipp Interactive Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.07.

Snipp Interactive Company Profile

Snipp Interactive Inc provides mobile marketing, rebates, and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers SnippCheck, a receipt processing system that allows brands to execute customized purchase-based promotions and loyalty programs; SnippWin, a promotion and sweepstakes platform provides various promotions from contests and simple sweepstakes to instant win programs and tiered, multi-level games; and SnippLoyalty, an end-to-end real time multichannel SaaS cloud-based customer loyalty program software.

