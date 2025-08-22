Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN) Shares Down 20% – Time to Sell?

Snipp Interactive Inc. (CVE:SPN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 20% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06. 1,608,724 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 662% from the average session volume of 211,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Snipp Interactive Trading Down 20.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Snipp Interactive Company Profile

Snipp Interactive Inc provides mobile marketing, rebates, and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers SnippCheck, a receipt processing system that allows brands to execute customized purchase-based promotions and loyalty programs; SnippWin, a promotion and sweepstakes platform provides various promotions from contests and simple sweepstakes to instant win programs and tiered, multi-level games; and SnippLoyalty, an end-to-end real time multichannel SaaS cloud-based customer loyalty program software.

