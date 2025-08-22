Silversmith Partners Gp, Llc Sells 3,592,357 Shares of LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Stock

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) major shareholder Silversmith Partners Gp, Llc sold 3,592,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $18,213,249.99. Following the transaction, the insider owned 14,324,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,623,678.79. This represents a 20.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

LifeStance Health Group Price Performance

LFST stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.00 and a beta of 1.13. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $345.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.05 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. LifeStance Health Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LifeStance Health Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LFST. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 19,869 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 162,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 37,718 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 421.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 612,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after buying an additional 495,300 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LFST shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Friday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

