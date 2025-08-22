Silver Pegasus Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:SPEGU) Quiet Period Will Expire on August 25th

Silver Pegasus Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:SPEGU – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Monday, August 25th. Silver Pegasus Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 15th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Silver Pegasus Acquisition to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 19th.

NASDAQ SPEGU opened at $10.13 on Friday. Silver Pegasus Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $10.15.

We are a blank check company incorporated on June 5, 2024 as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

