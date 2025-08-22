Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.7778.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Shares of SIMO stock opened at $74.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.76 and a 200-day moving average of $60.67. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $85.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.92.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $198.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.40 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Silicon Motion Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is presently 83.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,675,648 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $84,721,000 after purchasing an additional 636,869 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 7.9% during the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,471,583 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $110,620,000 after acquiring an additional 107,292 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,324,930 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $71,612,000 after acquiring an additional 221,017 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 4.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,310,353 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $98,453,000 after purchasing an additional 51,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 115.4% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,281,115 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $96,301,000 after purchasing an additional 686,261 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

