SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN) Insider Sells $59,871.46 in Stock

SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) insider Anthony Recupero sold 3,833 shares of SiBone stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $59,871.46. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 275,288 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,998.56. This represents a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SIBN opened at $15.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 8.38 and a quick ratio of 7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $674.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.93 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.55. SiBone has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $20.05.

SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $48.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.12 million. SiBone had a negative net margin of 12.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.20%. SiBone has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SiBone will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in SiBone in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SiBone in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in SiBone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in SiBone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of SiBone by 20,352.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the period. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SIBN shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of SiBone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of SiBone from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of SiBone in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $25.00 price objective on shares of SiBone and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

