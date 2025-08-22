Short Interest in Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ:PLPC) Rises By 30.7%

Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 167,200 shares, anincreaseof30.7% from the July 15th total of 127,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently,5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently,5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Preformed Line Products Stock Performance

Shares of PLPC stock opened at $184.57 on Friday. Preformed Line Products has a 12 month low of $109.01 and a 12 month high of $184.89. The stock has a market cap of $909.01 million, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.92.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $169.60 million for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 9.69%.

Preformed Line Products Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Preformed Line Products

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Preformed Line Products’s payout ratio is presently 9.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLPC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Preformed Line Products by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Preformed Line Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Preformed Line Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Preformed Line Products by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Preformed Line Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Preformed Line Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

Preformed Line Products Company Profile

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable, data communication, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

Featured Stories

