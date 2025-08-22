Short Interest in NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSPW) Increases By 27.6%

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSPW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,700 shares, agrowthof27.6% from the July 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 45,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NLS Pharmaceutics Stock Performance

Shares of NLS Pharmaceutics stock opened at $0.0183 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. NLS Pharmaceutics has a 1-year low of $0.0009 and a 1-year high of $0.0698.

NLS Pharmaceutics Company Profile

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

