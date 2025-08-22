Short Interest in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) Declines By 23.3%

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 11,200 shares, adropof23.3% from the July 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Brookfield Property Partners Stock Down 0.4%
Shares of BPYPP stock opened at $15.06 on Friday. Brookfield Property Partners has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average of $14.82.
Brookfield Property Partners Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.4063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.8%.
Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile
Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.
